Driver, passenger in fatal Paradise Road crash identified

The California Highway Patrol investigates a fatal, single-vehicle crash into a walnut orchard on the 3800 block of Paradise Road southwest of Modesto on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019. The tubs, patio furniture and other belongings strewed on the ground came from the bed of the pickup truck. jfarrow@modbee.com

The names of the driver injured and passenger killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on Paradise Road have been released.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said the woman killed in the crash was Jennifer Chavez, 42, of Modesto. The California Highway Patrol said the driver is Ignacio Franco, 40, also of Modesto.

The crash was reported about 12:43 p.m. Sunday, according to a CHP news release. It occurred on Paradise east of Illinois Avenue.

Franco was westbound in a 2004 Ford F150 pickup when “for reasons being investigated,” he veered to the right, partially leaving the road, the CHP said.

According to Officer Derrick Roderick at the scene, Franco said he and Chavez were arguing, and the steering wheel then was yanked sharply to the left. Roderick said it was not immediately clear which occupant of the pickup did that.

Skidding sideways, the out-of-control pickup then left the south side of Paradise and struck trees in a walnut orchard. The vehicle ended up on its roof.

Chavez, who the CHP determined was not wearing her seat belt, was not ejected from the truck but died at the scene. Franco was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.