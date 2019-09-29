Modesto weekly weather forecast says goodbye to the 90s

Clouds over downtown Modesto on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019. jfarrow@modbee.com

At long last, a week in Modesto without a day in the 90s!

A week after the first day of autumn, and as October begins, the National Weather Service forecast is a sight for sore eyes and a relief for sweaty brows.

The anticipated high temperature Monday is near 69 degrees, and there will be a northwest wind of 5 to 9 mph. The nighttime low temperature is expected to be around 49.

The rest of the week will be increasingly warmer, but still will feel like fall (a Modesto fall, at least). Tuesday’s high will be near 72, again with a northwest wind up to 10 mph.

Wednesday should reach near 78, and Thursday’s and Friday’s high is expected to be near 81.

Saturday should reach near 83, the weather service says, and Sunday near 85.