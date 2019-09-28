Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/29/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Monday

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 2 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 2 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Registered Democrats who live in District 2 and 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A lecture “Rancher to Rancher: Using Livestock to Regenerate California Grasslands” presented by Kent Reeves, Wildlife Biologist. This talk will provide an overview of how to use livestock to regenerate ecosystem function in California grasslands by mimicking historic grazing regimes of native ungulates. The colloquium is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. Info: call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu or sciencecolloquium.wordpress.com.

What: AFP Conference

When: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its Central Valley Fundraisers Conference. The conference is built for volunteers, fundraisers and many others. Cost is $99 for members, $149 for nonmembers. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Coffee Talk Tuesday

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Angels Camp Business Association, 300 S. Main St.

Info: The Angels Camp Business Association invites the community to its monthly chat over coffee. Network and share ideas while chatting with local business owners and organization members. Coffee will be provided. You do not need to be an Angels Camp Business Association member to attend. Info: contact Jessica at 209-736-1333 or email info@angelscampbusiness.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Fourth St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

OAKDALE

What: Young Adult Library Services Association

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m.

Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.

Info: This October, libraries across the country are celebrating TeenTober, the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) month-long event in celebration of teens, teen services and the ways those services help teens develop new skills and pursue their passions. Info: call the library supervisor, Karina Mendoza, at 209-847-4204.

SALIDA

What: Library Coding Club

When: Mondays, 4 p.m.

Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

Info: The Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, Empire Library and Modesto Library will offer free coding-themed programs for teens this September. The Salida Library’s Coding Club will continue to meet on Mondays through Oct. 28. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Info: call the library supervisor, Wayne Philbrook, at 209-543-7353 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

SONORA

What: UCCE Master Gardeners

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be hosting a presentation by Angela Laws of the Xerces Society at its next General Meeting. Her presentation will be on “Pollinator Conservation”. Laws work with The Xerces Society also involves incorporating climate resiliency into pollinator restoration projects. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.