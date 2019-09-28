Names of Note: Stan State students dress for success with help from Warrior Wardrobe

Student assistant Yvonne Lee, left, and Rebecca Stephens, recruitment and career specialist, handle donated clothing at the Warrior Wardrobe at California State University, Stanislaus, in September 2019. Warrior Wardrobe provides free business attire for cash-strapped students preparing for job interviews.

A year-old program provides free job-interview attire for cash-strapped students at California State University, Stanislaus.

Warrior Wardrobe, named for the Turlock campus mascot, accepts donations of gently used business clothing and accessories. It is run out of Stan State’s Career and Professional Development Center.

Students can get free attire for interviews, job fairs or presentations. Among the sharp dressers is senior Forrest Takahashi, a business administration major with a concentration in accounting.

“I had only one Walmart-purchased suit from high school and some hand-me-down, oversized dress clothes,” Takahashi said in a news release. “... My experience with Warrior Wardrobe was excellent. I chose a charcoal-colored suit, a tie and a white dress shirt.”

The program started last year when a retiring staff member donated his business wear. In May, it got $5,000 from the university’s IDEAS grant program. That stands for Innovate, Design, Excel & Assess for Success.

The grant went to creation of an on-campus shop, purchases of items, and interview-preparation software for students. Warrior Wardrobe also advises students on proper fitting and accessories.

People who would like to donate to the program can contact recruitment and career specialist Rebecca Stephens at rstephens2@csustan.edu or 209-667-6937.

Aiding Latino ag students

Stan State also announced a $274,128 federal grant to support Latino students seeking agriculture degrees.

The money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used over three years for scholarships, student research projects and summer camps for incoming students.

Young Latinos might think that farming only involves low-paying field work, said Professor Oluwarotimi Odeh, chairman of the Agriculture Program, in a news release.

He cited food processors and other ag-related employers in the area, such as the Del Monte fruit cannery, Hilmar Cheese, Foster Farms poultry and Yosemite Farm Credit.

“If they see these, they see agriculture is not all about what they see in the fields every day,” Odeh said.

The grant is the fourth that Stan State has received for similar purposes since 2015.

Come on down!

Niloufar Henderson of Groveland competes on an installment of “The Price Is Right” that will air Tuesday, Oct. 1. The game show is on CBS Channel 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.

