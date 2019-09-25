Pedestrian suffers major injuries when hit by a car near Ceres

Pedestrian critically injured in crash south of Ceres A 23-year old woman suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was hit by a minivan on Central Avenue south of Ceres. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 23-year old woman suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was hit by a minivan on Central Avenue south of Ceres.

A 23-year-old woman suffered major injuries when she was hit by a car south of Ceres Wednesday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was trying to cross Central Avenue from the west side of the road to the east in front of a Jehovah’s Witnesses church when the collision occurred at about 1:35 p.m.

She was hit by a Honda minivan driven by Adriel Ayala-Riuas, 17, of Ceres, the CHP said. Ayala-Riuas is a permitted driver whose mother was in in the car with him.

Investigation into the accident is continuing.