Coroner searching for family of transient Modesto man

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a transient man who died Tuesday.

Allen Naujokaitis, 54, was found unconscious outside a business on Modesto’s Carpenter Road on Monday. He died the next day at Doctors Medical Center. His cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

Naujokaitis’ family or anyone with information about his family is asked to call Detective Brent Salyer at 209-567-4480.