Crash into pole leads to Modesto man’s arrest on suspicion of DUI

Cameron Murphy of Modesto, arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Roselle and Floyd avenues early Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

A Modesto man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of DUI after police responded to a crash at Floyd and Roselle avenues.

About 1:15 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report a car had struck a utility pole. Officers arrived to find Cameron Murphy, 34, uninjured and his 1995 Nissan Altima with moderate front-end damage, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

The crash was on the southwest corner of the roundabout intersection.

Murphy, who was alone in the car, was arrested and booked into jail.