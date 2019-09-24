Fire destroys house in rural area northeast of Keyes. One family dog is missing

Crews respond to house fire northeast of Keyes A fire destroyed a home on the 6000 block of East Grayson Road near Keyes, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire destroyed a home on the 6000 block of East Grayson Road near Keyes, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

A fire destroyed a house on the 6000 block of Grayson Road, northeast of Keyes, on Tuesday afternoon.

The residents of the house got out safely, but a family dog was missing as of about 6 p.m., Battalion Chief Rich Scola of the Ceres Fire Department said at the scene.

It was among seven departments that responded to the 4:45 p.m. call. The main house was a total loss, but another home in the rear was spared, as was the house next door, Scola said.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

About 40 firefighters were on hand. The response also included the Turlock and Modesto fire departments and the Hughson, Keyes, Turlock Rural and Mountain View fire protection districts.