Diablo Grande’s golf course to close next month. Will the resort change hands?

The owner of the Diablo Grande resort community has notified homeowners that the remaining golf course will close effective Oct. 19.

A notice dated Sept. 20 said it’s a “temporary closure” of the 18-hole course at Diablo Grande in western Stanislaus County. World International, the owner of the development, cited financial challenges in announcing the closure of the course.

Some homeowners are hopeful the golf links, traditionally called the Ranch course, won’t be closed permanently. They cite rumors an investment group is taking a serious look at acquiring the development southwest of Patterson.

Jose Perez, president of the Diablo Grande Homeowners Association board, said he was told that World International will continue to water the course and perform minimal upkeep.

“I guess they are in the process of tying to sell the property,” Perez said. “They have no intention of letting (the course) dry out. Apparently, some investment groups are interested and one group is doing due diligence and is quite far into the process.”

World International said in the notice that the company has worked to maintain the amenities and services at Diablo Grande, spending substantial capital to upgrade the clubhouse and improve the level of service.

“Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond our control, we can no longer offer these services and amenities to the community,” the company’s notice said. The decision to close the remaining golf course was made “in light of financial challenges associated with operating the golf courses ... We understand this news is unsettling to the community.”

Mark Kovich, a Diablo Grande homeowner, said he received the notice from World International on Monday. He said it’s another disappointment for residents who have hoped the ownership would fulfill promises to homeowners.

“The golf course is a major part of the development that gives it appeal as a community,” Kovich said.

Several attempts to reach World International representatives were not successful Tuesday, and staff at the resort did not return messages from The Modesto Bee.

World International and a partner bought the Diablo Grande development months after the original developers declared bankruptcy in March 2008. Originally approved in 1993 as a 29,500-acre development – with luxury golf courses, a hotel and convention center and thousands of homes – Diablo Grande ran into lawsuits and only the 2,300-acre first phase was authorized.

To the delight of golfers, two courses were built, as well as a few hundred homes, before the home-construction industry collapsed 12 years ago.

In 2014, golf enthusiasts mourned the closure of the famed Legends course at Diablo Grande. Water shortage was cited as the reason for closing the Legends course, which was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Gene Sarazen and gave prestige to Diablo Grande when it opened in 1998.

When the Legends course was taken out of service, it left the Ranch course as the primary golf attraction.

Diablo Grande, with about 750 homes today, has struggled to realize its potential as a resort community. Additional homes need to be built and sold to make water and other services viable for the community.

Perez said he is trying to stay positive about what appears is another setback for residents. He said an on-site manager for World International provides him with some information on the latest developments.

“There is disappointment of course, because I play golf and enjoy playing,” Perez said. “It is a business for them, and it’s been a large investment for them. Right now, they are evaluating the financial situation and figuring out how much more to invest in this.”

It’s the second high-profile golf course closure in recent years. Stevinson Ranch in Merced County closed in 2015 after several years of declining play and drought.