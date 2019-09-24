19-year-old badly hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 5

A 19-year-old Southern California man was hospitalized with major injuries after a crash on Interstate 5 near Westley early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened about 2:45 a.m. on northbound I-5 north of Ingram Creek Road in an unincorporated area of Stanislaus County. An Anaheim man, 32-year-old Daniel Diaz Sanchez, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer in the left lane.

For reasons still under investigation, Sanchez made “an unsafe and abrupt turning movement,” which resulted in the SUV overturning, the CHP said.

Passenger Amilcar Anzulano Diaz of Perris, a city in Riverside County, was badly injured and taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.

Sanchez and another passenger, 26-year-old Miguel Angel Urbina of Anaheim, suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment, the CHP reported.

All three men were wearing their lap and shoulder safety restraints. Alcohol and drugs are not thought to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.