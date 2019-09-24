Modesto pedestrian killed on Keyes Road on-ramp to Highway 99, CHP reports

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday night when struck by a car on the on-ramp from East Keyes Road onto northbound Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. Ceres resident Matthew Higle, 34, was attempting to enter the highway when his 2009 Nissan sedan hit an unknown object, he told officers. He immediately pulled to the shoulder of northbound 99 and called 911.

Emergency personnel responded and found the the male pedestrian on the on-ramp. He was declared dead at the scene.

Higle was not injured.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man killed has been identified, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, but his name is being withheld pending notification of family.