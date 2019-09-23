Missing Patterson man’s body found near Lodi

Luis Angel Navarro Soto, 23yrs, was last seen by family August 17, 2019. The body of the missing Patterson Calif. man was found Saturday evening in the Mokelumne River east of Lodi. Navarro Family

The body of a missing Patterson man was found Saturday evening in the Mokelumne River east of Lodi.

Luis Angel Navarro Soto, 23, was last seen by family Aug. 17 when he left home for Lodi to play in a band at a party, Telemundo reported.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton said Monday that Navarro Soto’s vehicle was found by a farmer several weeks after he was reported missing. The vehicle had damage consistent with being in a crash and Navarro Soto’s cell phone was found inside.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Navarro Soto’s body was discovered at 7 p.m. Saturday.

No information about how he was located or if foul play is suspected in his death has been released by either Sheriff’s Office.