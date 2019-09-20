Urban Upgrade: (Park)ing Day celebrated in downtown Modesto

(Park)ing Day, an international annual event encouraging community members to transform public parking spaces into temporary parklets, came to Modesto on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

On the corner of 11th and J Street in front of Preservation Coffee and Tea, and thanks to the Downtown Modesto Partnership and local contractor and artist Sam Dominguez, a nice parklet was set up for people to enjoy.

A work crew started early Friday morning to erect a platform that extended beyond the curb in front of the coffee house, then added some turf, tables and chairs and a comfy seating area for residents to enjoy.

The event, which reportedly originated in the early 2000s, is celebrated on the third Friday of every September.