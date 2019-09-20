Fire burns former site of Crescent Supply destroyed by massive blaze last year

Fire crews are on scene Thursday evening September 19, 2019 at a commercial structure fire on 8th street for an exterior fire at a previously burned building in downtown Modesto, Calif. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, minimizing damage to nearby businesses. Modesto Fire Dept.

Just over a year after a massive blaze destroyed Crescent Supply in downtown Modesto, the building again caught fire Thursday night.

The fire was started by transients who had a warming fire in a barrel under the awning of the building on Eighth Street, said Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit Supervisor Dustin Bruley.

He said the fire in the barrel spread to the awning and plywood used to board up the building, which was the site of a four alarm fire on Sept. 14, 2018.

That fire destroyed Crescent Supply, the outdoor clothing and uniform shop that had been at that location since 1963, and damaged two neighboring businesses.

Crescent Supply, which did not own the building, reopened in one of its former location on McHenry Avenue a month after that fire.

Bruley said the cause of the original fire remains undetermined as investigators await result on forensic evidence sent to the Department of Justice and are still trying to track down a person of interest captured on video surveillance walking in an alley behind the businesses prior to the fire.

