Masons host Modesto police leader, Turlock mayor for public Constitution Night talks

The Modesto Masonic Center is opening its doors to the general public for a couple of special events this week and next.

First up is the lodge’s annual Constitution Night, which is Thursday at 6 p.m. Guest speakers are Modesto Police Department Assistant Chief Rick Armendariz and Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak. Both will talk about what the Constitution means to them and how they incorporate it into their jobs, said Modesto police Lt. Steven Stanfield, who’s a member of the lodge.

The Constitution Night event is free and includes a dinner of grilled chicken and hamburgers, plus side dishes and refreshments.

The following Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m., the lodge will have a free open house. It will include information booths and guest speakers from the various Masonic groups, including the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, the York Rite, Shriners International, the Order of the Eastern Star, De Molay International and the International Order of Rainbow for Girls.

“This will give all Masons and non-Masons the opportunity to ask questions and obtain information about the various concordant bodies on the Masonic family tree,” said David Simpson III, master of Modesto Lodge 206 F. & A.M., in an email. Light refreshments will be served.

RSVPs for both nights are requested by calling 209-524-3238. The Masonic Center is at 800 Rose Ave.

Stanfield said this year’s events are special because “we are preparing for next year’s 150th anniversary of our facility. The Modesto Masons have been in town for 150 years as a lodge and have continually worked in the community for the entire time.”