Driver in fatal crash near Oakdale identified as Delhi man
The man who died in a collision south of Oakdale on Friday was identified as 26-year-old Delhi man, an official with the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said Monday.
Zach Coulter was driving north in a Honda at a high speed on Albers Road, south of Warnerville Road, when his car rear-ended a Saturn in front of him, according to police.
The Honda then traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford head on.
Coulter died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with major injuries. The driver of the Saturn had minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Orr at 209-869-7162.
