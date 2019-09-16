Driver in fatal crash near Oakdale identified as Delhi man

Authorities investigating fatal crash near downtown Oakdale One man died and two others were injured in a head-on collision early Friday morning south of downtown Oakdale. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One man died and two others were injured in a head-on collision early Friday morning south of downtown Oakdale.

The man who died in a collision south of Oakdale on Friday was identified as 26-year-old Delhi man, an official with the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Zach Coulter was driving north in a Honda at a high speed on Albers Road, south of Warnerville Road, when his car rear-ended a Saturn in front of him, according to police.

The Honda then traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford head on.

Coulter died at the scene.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with major injuries. The driver of the Saturn had minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Orr at 209-869-7162.