19-year-old woman badly hurt when she falls out of Jeep she’s driving in Modesto

A 19-year-old Modesto woman was badly hurt when she fell out of her moving vehicle late Saturday night and was run over by one of its wheels, Modesto police reported.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Scenic Drive just west of Eastridge Drive, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday. Amber Wilkins was westbound, driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler when she somehow fell out of the compact SUV, which had its roof and doors off.

Traffic Unit officers are investigating how Wilkins fell out. They are taking statements from four friends who were with her in the Jeep, Bear said. Officers had hoped to get video footage of the incident, she said, but there are no surveillance cameras in that stretch that capture the roadway.

Wilkins is in critical condition but is expected to survive, Bear said. No one else in the vehicle was injured. One of the passengers took control of the Jeep and brought it safely to a stop.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident, Bear said.

