Group walks in Modesto to put suicide prevention in spotlight
Supporters turned out Saturday morning at Graceada Park to walk for suicide prevention and awareness. The 2019 Modesto Out of The Darkness Walk annual fundraiser was hosted by the Central Valley Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. According to the organization’s website, suicide claims more lives each year than war, murder and natural disasters combined. The group plans walks to bring attention to the issue. For more, see afsp.donordrive.com
