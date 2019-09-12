Modesto police try to ease tensions at high school. Fighting in park reported.

Modesto Bee file

Modesto police officers were at the Davis High School campus on Thursday in response to multiple fights.

Authorities said officers were working with school officials to resolve problems and prevent more clashes. Police had a presence at the Modesto campus Thursday afternoon.

The tensions came a day after police responded to fights involving a large number of young people at Davis Community Park early Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that officers responding to the park found the groups had dispersed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Despite the police presence Thursday, some fights broke out at Davis after a group came onto campus at lunchtime in search of certain students.

Police reported no arrests.