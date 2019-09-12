Man found dead in Tuolumne River identified

Modesto Fire firefighters retrieve the body of a man who was found dead in the Tuolumne River on Monday. He has been identified as 36-year-old Steven Adrian Zuniga, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

The man who was found dead in the Tuolumne River on Monday has been identified as 36-year-old Steven Adrian Zuniga, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Zuniga’s body was found caught on a tree in the Tuolumne River on Monday, about a week after a man was last seen yelling for help about a mile upstream.

A witness went to get help but the man was gone by the time he returned. Police and firefighters searched for the man for about two hours but found no sign of him.

An autopsy to determine how Zuniga died has not yet been completed.