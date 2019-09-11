Heart and stroke health, seniors, suicide prevention. Walks for good causes in Modesto

If you’re motivated to walk for a good cause, Friday and Saturday offer a trio of options in Modesto.

First up is the Modesto Rotary Club’s Senior Stride 2019, a walk for seniors, their friends and families. The walk on Friday, Sept. 13, will begin at 9 a.m.; registration is at 7:45 a.m. at East La Loma Park in Modesto. The event also includes prizes, a raffle, gifts and music.

Then, the 2019 Stanislaus Heart and Stroke Walk by the American Heart Association will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Modesto Junior College East Campus. The event starts with an 8 a.m. festival, and the 5K walk begins at 9:30 a.m. To register, go to www.StanislausHeartWalk.org.

Also on Saturday is the 2019 Modesto Out of The Darkness Walk. The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Central Valley Chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. The walk begins at 9 a.m. at Graceada Park, starting and ending at Mancini Bowl. Register at afsp.donordrive.com