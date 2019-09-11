Support groups can motivate stroke survivors. A new one is meeting in Modesto

Dr. James Jaffe, middle, demonstrates the new bi-plane fluoroscopy surgical unit at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. aalfaro@modbee.com

Doctors Medical Center in Modesto is offering a support group for stroke survivors.

The free support group is open to people who have suffered a stroke and also is a resource for caregivers, friends and health care providers.

Along with providing information on recovering from the health effects of stroke, the participants share stories and support one another.

According to health statistics, almost 800,000 people each year have a stroke in the United States, resulting in 140,000 deaths.

Survivors may have long-term disabilities, reduced mobility or speech impairment. Older people are historically more vulnerable to strokes, but in recent years an increase has been reported in adults younger than 50.

The support group meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday every other month at the Doctors Medical Center McHenry Conference Center, at 1445 McHenry Ave. The upcoming dates are Sept. 24 and Nov. 26.

Attendees can RSVP by calling (833) 204-7720.