Modesto, Turlock events commemorate Sept. 11 attacks

‪Events to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will take place in Modesto and Turlock on Wednesday.

Modesto will host a “Love Not Hate” event beginning at 9 a.m. Speakers representing a variety of faiths and backgrounds are scheduled. The commemoration will be held at Fire Station No. 1, 610 11th St. and is set to conclude at 10:30 a.m.

The Turlock Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8 a.m. The event will take place at the city’s Fire Station No. 31, 540 E. Marshall St.