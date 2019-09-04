Riverbank man dies in fiery crash north of city

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 46-year-old man died Tuesday night in a fiery crash on Santa Fe Road north of Riverbank, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jose Calderon, of Riverbank, was driving south in a Mini Cooper, south of River Road, at about 11:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons he drifted west off of the roadway and hit a raised asphalt curb.

The Mini Cooper overturned multiple times as it traveled down an embankment, according to the CHP. Calderon was ejected and landed in close proximity to the Mini Cooper.

The Mini Cooper caught fire and quickly became fully engulfed, spreading to the dry grass around it and enveloping Calderon, according to the CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.