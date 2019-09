The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for family or friends of two men who died recently.

James Joseph Bento, 80, passed away at a care home in Modesto. He was a Modesto resident.

Jace Decker, 63, died at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. He was a transient who lived in the Modesto area.

Family members or friends of the men are asked to contact the coroner’s office at 209-567-4480.