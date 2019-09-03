Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/04/19)

MODESTO

What: DivorceCare Classes

When: Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave.

Info: A 14-week support group for those recovering from the pain of separation and divorce. For information or to register contact Terry Lewis at tglewis@gmail.com.

What: Stanislaus Master Gardener Program

When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Way

Info: An Attracting Native Pollinators to Your Backyard class is offered by University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Stanislaus County Master Gardener Program at the Agricultural Center, Harvest Hall Rooms D&E. Sign up for this class online at ucanr.edu/pollinators/2019 or call Anne Schellman at 209-525-6862. A $2 suggested payment can be paid online or at the door, or you can take the class for free.

What: Sea Scout Open House

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Boy Scout Clubhouse at 400 Enslen Ave.

Info: Sea Scout Ship 2 SSS Tuolumne of Modesto will be having an open house and recruiting new members. The sea scouts are open to youth, boys and girls, ages 14-21 from Modesto and the surrounding area. Info: emailed ssstuolumne@gmail.com.

What: Library Local Author Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: The Stanislaus County Library is seeking local published authors to take part in the 10th Annual Local Author Fair. Local authors will have the opportunity to promote their works, as well as sell and sign copies of their publications. The Local Author Fair is an opportunity for members of the community to meet and support local writers of various genres. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required. Register at www.stanislauslibrary.org; completed forms must be received by Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. or contact Susan Lilly at 209-558-4813.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Deadline: Monday, Sept. 30

Where: Email

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 2 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 2 includes Hickman, Hughson, Keyes, Turlock and Denair. Registered Democrats who live in District 2 and 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

PATTERSON

What: A Matter Of Balance Classes

When: Register by Thursday, Sept. 19

Where: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas

Info: Having concerns about falling or know someone who does? The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the “A Matter Of Balance” program, designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start Thursday, Sept. 12 and run through Monday, Oct. 21, Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. Registration is free. Info: call 209-525-4670 to sign up, space is limited.

RIPON

What: Youth for Christ Golf Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Spring Creek G&CC, 1580 Spring Creek Dr.

Info: The Youth for Christ Central Valley invites the community to its 31st annual golf tournament. Youth for Christ Central Valley has served area teenagers since 1947. Procees go to support after school clubs, counseling, mentoring, Juvenile Hall services and more for those between the ages of 10-19. Cost is $175 per player. Info. visit www.scyfc.com.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte A La Carte

When: Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Dr.

Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte invites the community to its 23rd annual Twain Harte a la Carte featuring wine and gourmet food. The event includes gift baskets and certificates, silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine; along with a live auction and music by Stompbox. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branch of El Dorado Savings Bank, at the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org , or call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com.

WATERFORD

What: Diabetes Undone Program

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Waterford Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 13701 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: Diabetes Undone is an eight-week, interactive workshop to help those suffering with diabetes and prediabetes. Cost is $50 for the workbook. Before attending contact Arlene Webb to confirm attendance; workbook will be provided upon arrival and the cost of the book can be paid then. Info: 209-531-7820 or email arlenesue@gmail.com.