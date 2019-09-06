Valley Home girl’s good deed recognized with school pizza party

Lemonade flows in Valley Home to raise money for ‘honor bands’ Millie Cox , 8 raised over a $1000 with a lemonade stand in Valley Home for the purchase of mourning bands law enforcement wear across their badges when a fellow officer is killed in the line of duty. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Millie Cox , 8 raised over a $1000 with a lemonade stand in Valley Home for the purchase of mourning bands law enforcement wear across their badges when a fellow officer is killed in the line of duty.

A Valley Home third grader whose raised more than $1,500 for an organization that supports fallen offices was recognized for her efforts with a pizza party at school Wednesday.

In addition to the party, Laura Tartaglione, President of the non-profit HonorBands, presented Millie Cox and her friend Ashlan McCurley with plaques.

HonorBands makes and ships the black mourning bands law enforcement wear across their badges when a fellow officer is killed in the line of duty.

The organization has made more than 400,000 bands printed with the badge number of nearly every fallen officer in the Unites States since starting the charity four and a half years ago.

Millie wanted to do something to support law enforcement so her family helped her choose an organization to donate to and set up the lemonade stand at a park across from her school in Valley Home. Her friend, Ashlan, helped her sell the lemonade and cookies.

Local law enforcement promoted the lemonade stand on social media and dozens of people showed up.