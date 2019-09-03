Search suspended for man reportedly seen yelling for help in Tuolumne River

The Modesto, California Fire Department and police are searching the Tuolumne River after a man reportedly was seen calling for help in a strong current near the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter.

At about 10:10 a.m. a witness called 911 to report a Latino man in his 30s, wearing a black shirt was in the water west of the Seventh Street bridge. He reported the man was calling for help, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The witness went to get help but when he returned the man was gone, Bear said.

Firefighters searched by boat for the man downriver of the location he was last seen and Modesto Police assisted with its drone.

The search was suspended around noon with no one being located.

“We do believe the reporting party saw someone in the water but we do not know if the person in the water got out at some point,” Bear said.