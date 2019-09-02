Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/03/19)

MODESTO

What: Find Hope for Tremors

When: Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: DMC McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Description: Deep brain stimulation (DBS) can make it possible to overcome some of the challenges from Parkinson’s disease or other movement disorders. The DBS procedure helps your body deliver electrical pulses to brain cells that may decrease tremors and uncontrollable movements. Visit to learn about the treatment from one of DMC patients, and find out if DBS is an option for you. Light refreshments will be served. This is a complimentary seminar. RSVP: call 833-325-5887 or www.dmc-modesto.com.

What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. This month, several local AFP members will share their greatest takeaways from the AFP International Conference. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services’ invites the community to the 33rd annual fundraiser, Edible Extravaganza. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

What: Modesto Walk for Apraxia

When: Saturday, Sept/ 28, 9:30 a.m.

Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive

Info: The Modesto Walk for Apraxia is one of 70 walks across the US and Canada that celebrates our Apraxia Stars and raises funding and awareness for Childhood Apraxia of Speech, a rare neurological speech disorder. Children with CAS know what they want to say but their brain has trouble sending the right signal for clear and intelligible speech to occur. Proceeds benefit Apraxia Kids. Cost: $20 adults; $15 students; $10 kids. Info: community.apraxia-kids.org/modestowalk.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: The annual garden stroll presents a variety of water features, vibrant foliage, and custom patios. There will be a silent auction and a chance to win prizes in a drawing located at the refreshment station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers should be left at home. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: One on One Meetings with Rep. Harder

When: Wednesday, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: United Samaritans Foundation, 220 S. Broadway

Info: Office Hours are an opportunity members of our community to meet with Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, one-on-one.In addition, Rep. Harder and his staff are available to assist with any problem folks in the Central Valley have including issues with their Social Security benefits, Medicare and Medicaid services or Veterans benefits. Info: RSVP.

25 YEARS AGO: The City of Modesto had to chose between a $13 million city hall or a $30 million project in the future. The $13 million project had envisioned housing and a more spacious police facility in the old city hall. An audit had implied the need for a new police facility, but city officials did not make it an immediate priority because they had no funding. Estimates for the project, including buying land, went as high as $30 million.