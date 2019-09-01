Rider seriously injured when Harley-Davidson collides with Silverado pickup in Modesto

Modesto Police along with American Medical Response and Modesto Fire responded to a motorcycle vs pickup truck just north of Woodland Ave on Carpenter road Sunday Sept. 1, 2019 just after 9am. The motorcycle rider was transported with major injuries to a local hospital. Marty Bicek/The Modesto Bee

A motorcyclist was badly hurt Sunday morning when his Harley-Davidson collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup in Modesto.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on North Carpenter Road just north of Woodland Avenue. The motorcyclist was northbound on Carpenter and the southbound pickup was turning left into a Chevron station when the Harley struck the right side of the Silverado, according to Modesto Police Department Sgt. Jamie Demings at the scene.

The investigation was just getting underway, so no determination of fault had been made, the sergeant said. “We’re trying to get video from the local businesses,” Demings said. “Unfortunately, a lot of these places are closed because it’s the holiday weekend.”

About 10 a.m., Officer Brian Ferguson said a traffic collision investigator was on his way to the scene.

The pickup driver had a small boy with him, but neither was injured. The driver was cited for being unlicensed.

“The motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be some critical injuries,” Demings said. No identifying information on him was released, and as of midafternoon Sunday, police had no update on his condition.

The vehicles came to rest with the Silverado partly in the driveway of the gas station and the motorcycle upright, with its front tire jammed into the rear bumper of the truck. The truck had a large dent on its right side. Ferguson said he doesn’t believe the cyclist was thrown.

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, he said.

The northbound lanes of Carpenter Road were closed during the traffic investigation and reopened about 1:30 p.m.