Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (09/01/19)

MODESTO

What: U.S. Service Academy Information Night

When: Tuesday, 5-6:45 p.m.

Where: Beyer High School Little Theater, 1717 Sylvan Ave.

Info: Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will host an information session to assist students interested in attending a military academy. Applications are due on Oct. 31; Harder encourages students to attend the info session and apply early. Every academy besides the U.S. Coast Guard Academy requires a Congressional nomination. RSVP. Or visit: harder.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

What: Ombudsman Volunteer Training

When: Tuesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Ombudsman/Catholic Charities, 2351 Tenaya Drive, Ste. D

Info: Ombudsman volunteers help monitor the quality of care, identify and resolve problems, and respond to complaints received on behalf of elderly residents in skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Ombudsman volunteers must be state certified thru 36 hours of training and 15 hours of internship in a facility with another experienced ombudsman. Info: Beverly Ballam at 209 529-3784 or email bballam@ccstockton.org.

What: Find Hope for Tremors

When: Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: DMC McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.

Description: Deep brain stimulation (DBS) can make it possible to overcome some of the challenges from Parkinson's disease or other movement disorders. The DBS procedure helps your body deliver electrical pulses to brain cells that may decrease tremors and uncontrollable movements. Visit to learn about the treatment from one of DMC patients, and find out if DBS is an option for you. Light refreshments will be served. This is a complimentary seminar. RSVP: call 833-325-5887 or www.dmc-modesto.com.

What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. This month, several local AFP members will share their greatest takeaways from the AFP International Conference. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

What: Library Local Author Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: The Stanislaus County Library is seeking local published authors to take part in the 10th Annual Local Author Fair. Local authors will have the opportunity to promote their works, as well as sell and sign copies of their publications. The Local Author Fair is an opportunity for members of the community to meet and support local writers of various genres. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required. Info: register at www.stanislauslibrary.org; completed forms must be received by Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. or contact Susan Lilly at 209-558-4813.

CERES

What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting

When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Where: Hotrod's, 1515 Herndon Rd.

Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: The annual garden stroll presents a variety of water features, vibrant foliage, and custom patios. There will be a silent auction and a chance to win prizes in a drawing located at the refreshment station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers should be left at home. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

TURLOCK

What: One on One Meetings with Rep. Harder

When: Wednesday, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: United Samaritans Foundation, 220 S. Broadway

Info: Office Hours are an opportunity members of our community to meet with Rep. Josh Harder one-on-one.In addition, Rep. Harder and his staff are available to assist with any problem folks in the Central Valley have including issues with their social security benefits, Medicare and Medicaid services or Veterans benefits. Info: RSVP.