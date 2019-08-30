Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/31/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Modesto Town Hall

When: Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Gregori High School, 3701 Pirrone Road

Info: Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock will host a town hall in Modesto during the district work period. Town halls give folks in the Central Valley an opportunity to make their voices heard, ask questions about what’s happening in Washington, and get help with federal issues. Info: visit harder.house.gov/town-halls, or www.facebook.com/RepJoshHarder/.

What: Latino Community Luncheon

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock will discuss issues that affect Latinos in the Central Valley. A question and answer period will follow the presentation. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $20. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. Info: contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services’ invites the community to the 33rd annual fundraiser, Edible Extravaganza. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

ARNOLD

What: Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4

Info: The 47th Annual ‘Labor Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival’ will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the park-like ground of Bristol’s Ranch House Café. The festival features over 50 booths of original crafts and art; gourmet foods to sample and more. Live music by “Homegrown” from Modesto both days. Info: call 925-372-8961 or e-mail at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.

PATTERSON

What: A Matter Of Balance Classes

When: Register by Thursday, Sept. 19

Where: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas

Info: Having concerns about falling or know someone who does? The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for the “A Matter Of Balance” program, designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start Thursday, Sept. 12 and run through Monday, Oct. 21, Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. Registration is free. Info: call 209-525-4670 to sign up, space is limited.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Dr.

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

What: Community Yard Sale

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cornerstone Covenant Church, 4105 Crowell Road

Info: Cornerstone Covenant Church in Turlock will host its annual Community Yard Sale. Each year, the Community Yard Sale provides local nonprofits an opportunity to interface with the community and generate funds that goes back into the local community. Charities include Celebrate Recovery, Prodigal Sons & Daughters, Set Free Movement, Bold Love Foundation and many others. Info: Justin Marty at 209-667-6768 or email at justin@cornerstonecov.org.

