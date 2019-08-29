Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/30/19)

MODESTO

What: U.S. Service Academy Information Night

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 5-6:45 p.m.

Where: Beyer High School Little Theater, 1717 Sylvan Ave.

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host an information session to assist students interested in attending a military academy. Applications are due on Oct. 31, but Rep. Harder encourages students to attend the info session and apply early. Every academy besides the U.S. Coast Guard Academy requires a Congressional nomination. RSVP. Or visit: harder.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

What: Ombudsman Volunteer Training

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Ombudsman/Catholic Charities, 2351 Tenaya Drive, Suite D

Info: Ombudsman volunteers help monitor the quality of care, identify and resolve problems, and respond to complaints received on behalf of elderly residents in skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Volunteers must be state-certified through 36 hours of training and 15 hours of internship in a facility with another experienced ombudsman. Info: Beverly Ballam at 209 529-3784 or email bballam@ccstockton.org.

What: Find Hope for Tremors

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: DMC McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.

Description: Deep brain stimulation (DBS) can make it possible to overcome some of the challenges from Parkinson's disease or other movement disorders. The DBS procedure helps your body deliver electrical pulses to brain cells that may decrease tremors and uncontrollable movements. Visit to learn about the treatment from one of DMC patients, and find out if DBS is an option for you. Light refreshments will be served. This is a complimentary seminar. RSVP: call 833-325-5887 or www.dmc-modesto.com.

What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: Rep. Josh Harder will discuss issues that affect Latinos in the Central Valley. A question and answer period will follow the presentation. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $20. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. Info: contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. This month, several local AFP members will share their greatest takeaway from the AFP International Conference. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: The annual garden stroll presents a variety of water features, vibrant foliage, and custom patios. There will be a silent auction and a chance to win prizes in a drawing located at the refreshment station. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon; locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

TURLOCK

What: One on One Meetings with Rep. Harder

When: Wednesday, September 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: United Samaritans Foundation, 220 S. Broadway

Info: Office Hours are an opportunity members of our community to meet with Rep. Harder one-on-one.In addition, Rep. Harder and his staff are available to assist with any problem folks in the Central Valley have including issues with their social security benefits, Medicare and Medicaid services or Veterans benefits. Info: RSVP.

What: Turlock Garden Club

When: Monday, Sept. 9, noon

Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.

Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. A presentation on “She Sheds” and history by Dana Kirkes, who will also make a fall flower arrangement from her garden. Guests are welcome. Info: californiagardenclubs.com/content/turlock-garden-club.

75 YEARS AGO: The documentary, “Modesto At War,” was shown at the Strand Theater. Filmed in Technicolor, the film documented the various phases of local life and activities in Modesto. The director was Robert Allen from Hollywood; and he filmed the food processing plants, industrial plants, the Red Cross and many other areas around town.