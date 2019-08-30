Federal, state, local officials plan Hughson forum. They want to hear your concerns

Welcome to Hughson sign on Sante Fe wiith water tower, Tuesday afternoon. October 16, 2009 (BART AH YOU/bahyou@modbee.com)

Elected officials from different levels of government will talk with constituents at a forum next week in Hughson.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa is hosting the Government Night event Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Samaritan Village, at 7700 Fox Road.

The scheduled speakers include Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, and Hughson Mayor Jeramy Young.

Chiesa said the panelists will speak with residents about problems in the region. Audience members will be encouraged to raise concerns or ask questions.

The annual Government Nights held in Chiesa’s supervisorial district maintain an open line of communication and make political leaders more accessible, a news release said.

“Anytime we can come together to discuss local strengths and challenges, we are better able to serve the needs of Hughson residents together,” Young said.

For questions about the free event Thursday or to request accommodations, send an email to Evelyn Starman at StarmanE@stancounty.com or call (209) 525-6440. Seating is limited.