‘Al’s Peeps’ will honor a beloved man at Modesto Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The family of Al Moore, who died in April 2019, will take part in the Modesto Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, September 7.He is seated next to wife Imogene. Standing (left to right) are Zina, Carla, Tshombe and Makeba.

The annual Modesto Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday, September 7, at Graceada Park.

The event will start with an 8 a.m. ceremony, followed at 9:30 a.m. walks of one and three miles. Donations collected by participants will go to care, support and research for people affected by the disease.

They include the family of Al Moore, who died April 25 of Alzheimer’s. He had worked as an electronic specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration. His survivors formed a team called Al’s Peeps for the walk.

“His family banded together to take care of him until his passing, especially after their mom – Al’s wife and primary caregiver – was diagnosed with cancer,” said an email from Michele Boudreau, director of communications at Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Al’s daughter Makeba Moore is the ringleader, and she says pulling together to care for Al brought them all closer as a family.”

About 8,700 residents of Stanislaus County are living with Alzheimer’s disease, Boudreau said, and about 22,000 more people are caring for them.

SNIP trailer returns

A total of 104 dogs and cats were spayed or neutered during the most recent visit by a mobile clinic.

The Spay Neuter Imperative Project (SNIP) had a trailer in town from Aug. 24 to 26. It did procedures on 64 pets sheltered by the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, an effort sponsored by Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch. Another 40 were done outside Nunes Market in the airport district thanks to the sponsorship of Barbara Steinbauer and City Signs.

Modesto native Melanie Scherer started the nonprofit SNIP in Riverside County in 2016. It launched a trailer for the San Joaquin Valley in April.

And finally ...

Modesto author Ken White will again sign copies of his baseball novel, “Getaway Day,” during a San Francisco Giants game Sept. 12.

It is a coming-of-age story based partly on the day during the 1962 World Series when the rained-out Giants and Yankees moved their practices to Modesto.

White will sign and sell books from noon to 3 p.m. at From the Clubhouse, a memorabilia store at Oracle Park. The Giants will play the Pirates there at 12:45 p.m. that day.

As with the previous book signing, on July 20, the proceeds will go to the Giants Community Fund.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.