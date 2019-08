The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is searching for family of a Modesto man who died last week. Larry Richardson, 78, of Modesto died Aug. 19 at his home. Family members are asked to contact Det. Brent Salyer, 209-567-4480

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW