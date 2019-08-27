A workshop for office seekers. And, oddly, Stanislaus County has an election Nov. 5.

Modesto Bee

The Stanislaus County registrar of voters will hold workshops Thursday teaching the basic requirements to prospective office seekers for the March 3 primary.

An hourlong workshop for judicial candidates is set for 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the Clerk-Recorder administration conference room at 1021 I St., third floor, in downtown Modesto. The Clerk-Recorder’s office is at 10th and I streets.

Candidates for county, state and central committee offices can attend an informational workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday, same location.

Workshop participants will learn about the candidates guide, filing deadlines and the documents filed by candidates. Call the Clerk-Recorder’s candidate services at 209- 525-5237 to confirm your attendance.

While the vast majority of cities and school districts have moved to even-year elections, Stanislaus County will hold an election Nov. 5. And the ballot for this odd-year election is slim.

County Registrar of Voters Donna Linder said only one school district, Hart-Ransom, has not made the switch to even-year elections. Cities and school districts have moved to even-year elections to take advantage of the larger turnout of national and statewide general elections.

Linder said a couple of local districts are on the November ballot after choosing to hold one last election before the changeover. County Elections will have polling places in those communities Nov. 5 for people who don’t vote by mail.

Two candidates are vying for the Area 1 seat on the Ceres Unified School District board. Incumbent Jim Kinard is challenged by educator Brian de la Porte. The winner will serve a five-year term.

Four are running for two available board seats in the Hart-Ransom Union School District. Incumbent Seth Renicker is seeking another term; other candidates are Shawn Brunk, a utility lineman, Matt Dubbs, a salesman and coach, and Andy Alderson, an agricultural operations manager.

In Keyes Community Services District, incumbents Davie Landers and Mike Bernal are each seeking another board term against Cody Knee, a water distribution officer.

Oakdale voters will decide whether to approve an 11-year extension of Measure H, a half-cent sales tax for police, fire and general services. Measure I, also in Oakdale, would convert city clerk from an elected to appointed office.