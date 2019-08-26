Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/26/19)

MODESTO

What: Transfer Day and College Night

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. & 5 p.m.

Where: Modesto JC, 435 College Ave.

Info: High school and college students will have a chance to pick up information and ask questions of representatives from over 60 four-year colleges and universities. Transfer Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and College Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is held outside between the Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT) and Student Services Building on East Campus. Both events are free and open to college students, and high school students and their parents. Parking is offered for free, but in lots 102 and 103. Info: call 209-575-6239 or email huntj@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/transfer.

What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

Info: Sons in Retirement Branch 103 is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. Guest speaker is David Dein, a truck driving teacher from Patterson High School. To get more information on activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.

What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn

When: Thursday, noon

Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant and Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.

Info: Program features Jim Rokaitis, retired Modesto police officer/detective and currently prevention consultant at Stanislaus Behavioral Health, will speak on the topic, “Effects of marijuana on the adolescent brain”. The public is invited to this free event. Lunch, chef’s choice or vegetarian, is available at $16. Reservations not required. Info, call the League at 209-324-3375.

What: Stop The Bleed

When: Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.

Info: The course is designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding. Course is free. Interested community members should meet at Conference Room #4. Info: to register call 209-573-6151 or email Krista Dean krista.deans@tenethealth.com .

What: Miracle League Fall Baseball

When: Starting Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Big Valley Grace Church, 4040 Tully Road

Info: The Miracle League of Stanislaus County is accepting signups for Modesto’s fall season. The Miracle League provides children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Sign up or learn how to become a buddy by visiting www.miracleleaguemodesto.com or call 209-524-3536. The deadline to register is Friday, August 30th.

ARNOLD

What: Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 CA-4

Info: The 47th Annual ‘Labor Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival,’ Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the park-like grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Café. The festival features over 50 booths of original crafts and art; gourmet foods to sample and more. Live music by “Homegrown Trio”. Info: call 925-372-8961 or e-mail at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora office hours

When: Tuesday, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Turlock City Hall - Tioga Room, 156 S. Broadway

Info: Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, will hold mobile district office hours. Other locations will be Riverbank City Hall, 6707 Third St., from 5-6 p.m. If constituents are unable to attend, they may request an appointment by calling 209-599-2112 or emailing Assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.

25 YEARS AGO: To curb overcrowding due to developers constructing too many homes in the Newman- Crows Landing Unified School District, city officials were considering a request from the board of trustees to begin charging $8,627 per new home. The district had hopes of proposing a $9 million school bond but feared that voters would not vote for it unless it looked like the school district was trying to do everything possible to tap other funding sources.