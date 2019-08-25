Local
Stanislaus County licensed to wed (08/26/19)
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TIETGENS, John M. and MESSINA, Sara A.
FLORES, Richard J. and PEREZ, Jaime Lynn
FURTADO, Steven C. and CUNHA, Maria G.
PEREZ, Deici and SANCHEZ, Francis
POWELL, Jeriann Elizabeth and MONTES, Timothy
VU, Jasmine K. and CACHO, Bernard D. S.
MCCORMICK, Amanda E. and GEISER, Michael A.
RAMOS, Corey T. and LINSCOTT, Lisa M.
ROLENS, Richard N. and VANDERVILLE, Lorin E.
FOBES, Halley C. and ALVINE, Kevin J.
YANG, Ze and LEE, Nina
BJERKE, Rebecca M. and COON, Jonathan D.
LOPEZ, Clarissa D. and GARIBAY, Rodrigo
ARMENDARIZ-MARTINEZ, Ivette and BRITO-LOPEZ, Oracio
HERNANDEZ, Elizabeth and RAMIREZ, Gustavo
NAVA-PIZANO, Jose L. and JUAREZ-ORTEGA, Marina
HERRERA-RAMIREZ, Martin and COLIMA, Melania
MACK, Johnne D. and ROGERS, Victoria E.
KING, JR., Derek A. and KHIN, Jenny
HOWELL, Brittany N. and CUEVAS-JURADO, Raul Y.
MEZA-AGUILERA, Juan and PRECIADO, Ana Rosa
CEJA-MANCILLA, Guillermo E. and VILLATORO-ZEPEDA, Magda Raquel
VENO, Nicholas T. and NULPH, Paris Lauren
AZEVEDO, Shane F. and BLACK, Jodi Lee
FROST, Tiffany J. and CHAVEZ, JR., Juan M.
PENA-CONTRERAS, Jose L. and NARANJO-SILVA, Leticia
RODRIGUEZ-URIBE, Braulio and DAVIS, Savannah S.
RHODES, Jonathan A. and BALAOING, Christy A.
LOMBRANA, JR., Edward G. and SANCHEA, Sophia M.
SIADOR, Taylor Patricia and MARTINEZ, JR., Arthur
JIANG, Tianzhi and YU, Tianyue
MCHENRY, Lexus M. and NORGARD, Tye
PRECIADO, Adolfo and MENDOZA, Ashley A.
BARRIOS, Andrew G. and TREVINO, Chelsey A.
SCHMIDT, Jocelyn M. and SCROGGINS, Justin T.
CHAVOLLA-RIVERA, Vianca R. and ZAVALA-DEANDA, Genaro de Jesus
GOMEZ, Gonzalo F. and KRONQUEST, Breann A.
RODRIGUEZ, Liliana and ROMERO, Martin D.
LOPEZ-CORTEZ, Mayra and HUERTA-MERCADO, Mauricio
NAJERA, Irvin and WRIGHT, Amber S.
RICHARDS, Ashley D. and BURKHARDT, Joseph C.
GUTIERREZ, Sebastian A. and SEVERSON, Andrea L.
MATE, Kathleen S. and LESLIE, Michael L.
MUNOZ, Julio S. and GOMEZ, Cristina
OLIVO, Jessica D. and AVILA-BOLANOS, Cuahutemoc
THUSTON, Claudia L. and QUARLES, Clotel Genesis M.
DUKE, Jena L. and STEINWERT, Jared G.
VELAZQUEZ-GUILLEN, Jasmine R. and VALDEZ-MENDOZA, Eduardo E.
MURRAY, John W. and HUERTA, Tanya Lee
STEWART, Precious C. and BOSTIC, Ashley R.
ROMERO, Miguel G. and MOHSSIN, Myla
RODRIGUEZ, Kris and RAMIREZ, Vanessa A.
DELA ROSA, Manuel J. and AGUIRRE, Yolanda A.
RICH, Sari Rose and BROSTROM, Scott A.
RANGEL, Miguel and QUEZADA-MONREAL, Alma L.
