Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/26/19)
The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
August 10
VILLA: Rosario and Ramiro Silva, Modesto, boy
August 11
AVILA: Zoila and Juan Acevedo, Turlock, girl
PATINO: Jennifer and Jesse Garcia, Livingston, girl
August 12
RYANS: Nicole and Michael, Turlock, girl
ESPINOZA: Vanessa and Jose Gonzalez, Ceres, girl
PADILLA: Ariana and Jonathan, Turlock, boy
COVARRUBIAS: Ana and Felipe, Turlock, girl
August 13
TORRES: Aleseya and Anthony Perez, Atwater, girl
August 14
LOAIZA: Eliana and Jesus, Turlock, boy
RAMIREZ: Dulce and Jose Godinez, Delhi, boy
August 15
BLANCAS: Alexandrea and Martin, Delhi, boy
DECOUTO: Justine and Nathan, Riverbank, girl
