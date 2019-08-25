Stanislaus County birth announcements (08/26/19)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

August 10

VILLA: Rosario and Ramiro Silva, Modesto, boy

August 11

AVILA: Zoila and Juan Acevedo, Turlock, girl

PATINO: Jennifer and Jesse Garcia, Livingston, girl

August 12

RYANS: Nicole and Michael, Turlock, girl

ESPINOZA: Vanessa and Jose Gonzalez, Ceres, girl

PADILLA: Ariana and Jonathan, Turlock, boy

COVARRUBIAS: Ana and Felipe, Turlock, girl

August 13

TORRES: Aleseya and Anthony Perez, Atwater, girl

August 14

LOAIZA: Eliana and Jesus, Turlock, boy

RAMIREZ: Dulce and Jose Godinez, Delhi, boy

August 15

BLANCAS: Alexandrea and Martin, Delhi, boy

DECOUTO: Justine and Nathan, Riverbank, girl