Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/26/19)

MODESTO

What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

Info: Sons in Retirement Branch 103 is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. Guest speaker is David Dein, a truck driving teacher from Patterson High School. To get more information on activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.

What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Skewers, 821 L St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. This month, several local AFP members will share their greatest takeaways from the AFP International Conference. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. For more information, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit community.afpglobal.org/afpcayosemitechapter.

What: Miracle League Fall Baseball

When: Starting Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Big Valley Grace Church, 4040 Tully Rd.

Info: The Miracle League of Stanislaus County currently accepting signups for Modesto’s fall season. The Miracle League provides children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Sign up or learn how to become a buddy by visiting www.miracleleaguemodesto.com or call 209-524-3536. The deadline to register is Friday, August 30th.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services’ invites the community to the 33rd annual fundraiser, Edible Extravaganza. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

OAKDALE

What: Preschool Dance Fun

When: Monday, 11 a.m.

Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.

Info: The Oakdale Library’s Preschool Dance Fun is for young dancers to a chance to “rock out” to popular Story Time tunes and try the hula, the Twist, and a limbo. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakdale Library. Info: contact the library supervisor, Karina Mendoza, at 209-847-4204 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Dr.

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

What: Emanuel Cancer Center Monkey Business

When: Monday, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.

Info: Emanuel Cancer Center offers Monkey Business for children and teens, ages 5-17, with a loved one diagnosed with cancer. Through therapeutic activities, expressive art, games and stories, Monkey Business provides support and coping skills for children and their families. Participants eat dinner together; then separate into smaller groups based on age. Parents and guardians also have the opportunity to participate in an adult support group. Monkey Business is free and open to any child in the community. For more information or to register, call 209-664-5044.

What: Assemblyman Heath Flora office hours

When: Tuesday, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Turlock City Hall - Tioga Room, 156 S. Broadway

Info: Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, will hold mobile district office hours. Other locations will be Riverbank City Hall, 6707 Third St., from 5-6 p.m. If constituents are unable to attend, they may request an appointment by calling 209-599-2112 or emailing Assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.