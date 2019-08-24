Keyes grass fire destroys one structure, threatens residential neighborhood

See grass fire that threatened homes in Keyes Crews responded to a vegetation fire on Norma Way in Keyes, CA. The blaze threatened some homes, and burned some empty buildings and fences. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews responded to a vegetation fire on Norma Way in Keyes, CA. The blaze threatened some homes, and burned some empty buildings and fences.

A grass fire destroyed one structure and threatened others in Keyes late Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a vegetation fire at around 3:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Norma Way. According to a post on the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit Facebook page, the multi-alarm fire burned through the afternoon and destroyed one structure.

The blaze also burned some empty buildings and fencing and threatened nearby homes, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Raj Singh.

Engines from Keyes, Ceres, Turlock, Turlock Rural, Denair, Woodland Avenue, Westport, Patterson and Burbank were called to the fire. An ambulance was called to the scene to treat a firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fire was behind a residential neighborhood, and smoke and flames could be seen from the street. The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.