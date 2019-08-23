Fire breaks out at Oakdale composting facility

Finely ground agriculture waste caught fire at a composting facility outside Oakdale Thursday night

A fire broke out at a composting facility outside of Oakdale on Langworth Road Thursday evening.

Several piles of finely ground agriculture waste caught fire inside a warehouse and grain-type elevator at Central Valley Ag Grinding at about 8 p.m., according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The cause is considered to be accidental, the result of product becoming heated while being transported on the elevator. Modesto Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said sparks from the fire on the elevator came down and started several piles of organic material on fire as well.

Some firefighters worked with facility personnel to break up the piles and cool them off while others “put out different parts of the machinery that had fine dust burning in it,” Jesberg said.

No one was injured.