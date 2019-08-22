Fire crews have Tuolumne structure and vegetation fire well under control

Firefighters battled a structure fire that spread to vegetation in Soulsbyville late Thursday morning and early afternoon.

Firefighters are making good progress toward extinguishing a fire in the Monte Grande Drive area of Soulsbyville in Tuolumne County, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

Containment of a structure fire is at 80 percent, Cal Fire reported at 12:45 p.m., and a related vegetation fire is fully contained. Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies advised residents in the neighborhood of the fire, but there are no mandatory evacuations.

The fire, in the 17100 block of Monte Grande, engulfed one structure and spread to about a quarter acre of vegetation, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. One resident is getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

Monte Grande is closed, and people are asked to avoid the area so as not to interfere with emergency vehicles.

Crews from Tuolumne County Fire, Tuolumne City Fire and Twain Harte Fire worked the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

There are power failures in the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.