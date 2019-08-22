Fire displaces three people in west Modesto on Avalon Avenue

House fire in west Modesto displaces three people A fire at a home on Avalon Avenue displaced three people on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire at a home on Avalon Avenue displaced three people on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Three Modesto residents were displaced when their home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

The home in the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue caught fire around 8:40 a.m., said Burbank-Paradise Fire District Chief Peter Golling.

The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived and they got reports someone might be trapped inside.

Golling said firefighters searched the home for any occupants but all had safely evacuated.

Firefighters also had to contend with a downed power line that was melted by the heat.

The fire destroyed the home and a trailer in the backyard and caused heat damage to homes on either side. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

Golling said the fire caused an estimated 100,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation.

Ceres and Modesto fire department assisted in battling the house fire, which came on the heals of a two-alarm fire at a night club on Ninth Street.

Ceres Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Serpa said a second alarm was called to bring additional resourced to the scene.

He said the fire was in the attic above a bathroom in the front of the business.