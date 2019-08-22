CHP, Modesto police will conduct separate DUI checkpoints Friday night

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

California Highway Patrol and Modesto Police Department officers will set up DUI and driver’s license checkpoints Friday night.

The CHP’s will be in a north Modesto area of unincorporated Stanislaus County. It will operate from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. The MPD’s will be somewhere in the city, from 7 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The specific locations are not announced, but research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and special DUI patrols are routinely conducted, according to the CHP.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. They also will check drivers for proper licensing. The delay will be only momentarily, a CHP news release said.

When possible, specially trained officers will be available at the checkpoints to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving. Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drug in their systems.

From 2016-18, the Modesto area CHP arrested 575 people for DUI in Stanislaus County. In the same three-year period, its officers investigated 1,854 DUI-related collisions.

The MPD announcement said, “Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions have claimed 27 lives and resulted in 259 injury crashes harming 388 of our friends and neighbors in Modesto.”

DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI, as well as safety considerations for officers and the public, the CHP news release said.

Those who are caught driving impaired can expect the impact of their to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $15,000, the CHP said. MPD pointed out that insurance costs will jump, too.