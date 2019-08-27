Coroner searching for families of three men who died recently

Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the families of three men who died recently.

Bradley Kenning, 67, of Jamestown, died at Doctors Medical Center on Aug. 13.

Larry Richardson, 78, of Modesto, died of natural causes at his home on Monday.

Angel Carrillo, 74, of Modesto died at a hospice facility in Modesto on Aug. 1.

Family members of either man are asked to contact the coroner’s office at (209) 567-4480.