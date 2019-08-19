Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/20/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning

When: Registration ends Wednesday, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for fall classes. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and exercise programs for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses. Register in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.

What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group

When: Wednesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church Telle Fellowship Center, 1600 Carver Road

Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group invites the public to its next meeting. Modesto Police dectectives will discuss scams that target older people. Refreshments and support circles after the presentation. Info: call Paul Vantress at 209-526-6184 or modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.

What: StanCOG Policy Board Meeting

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: StanCOG Board Room, 1111 I St.

Info: The Stanislaus Council of Governments policy board will be holding it regular meeting. The interested public and community stakeholders are encourage to attend. Info: Cindy Malekos at 209-525-4634 or email cmalekos@stancog.org or visit www.stancog.org.

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to its second of three code nights on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. The program is an introduction to Rust and will cover multithreading, macros, and more. Participants should bring own laptop. Dinner provided by LaMar Software. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Calaveras Fair Livestock Rules Suggestions

When: Deadline, Friday

Where: Calaveras Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road

Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is seeking input on rule changes for the 2020 Livestock Show and Sale. The livestock committee will be reviewing rule suggestions at the August committee meeting. Final rule changes are then approved by the fair board. Rules can be stricter than state rules but not more lenient. Rules suggestions are due Friday, Aug. 23. Info: mail suggestions to P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA, 95222 or email laurie@frogtown.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 4th St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Annual Stroll

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Locations provided upon purchase of tickets

Info: Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12; strollers are not allowed. Tour tickets can be purchased at local businesses in Ripon, Manteca and Escalon at locations may be found at www.RiponGardenClub.org. Proceeds from the September Stroll support scholarships provided to graduating high school seniors and community college transfer students; club programs.

RIVERBANK

What: Felt Finger Puppet Project

When: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.

Info: Children can make their own felt finger puppets. These crafts are sponsored by the Friends of the Riverbank Library. Info: contact Victoria Holt at 209-869-7008 or www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

TURLOCK

What: Social Activities for Men Meeting

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Where: Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road

Info: The Social Activities for Men, Branch 143, event will feature a guest speaker. Guests are welcome, lunch is $12. This is a senior group of men, offering activities such as golf, travel, Bocce Ball, board games, RV outings, dine-out and more. Info or to make a reservation, call 209-602-8351.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

25 YEARS AGO: Federal regulators ordered the Turlock Irrigation District to push ahead on alternatives to the rejected Clavey Dam project or risk losing its dam license application altogether. In a letter to TID, engineers with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave planners four months to put together a new hydroelectric proposal to replace the dam project FERC staff rejected in July.