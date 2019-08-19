Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/19/19)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Quarterback Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road

Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Each week will feature a local high school coach and five guest players from the team, including Modesto Junior College. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of holidays, including school holidays, and school meetings. The first meeting of the season will be a preview of the Modesto high schools and MJC. The lunch is $11. Info: Duane at dnelson@damrell.com.

What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning

When: Registration ends Wednesday, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) invites senior citizens interested in learning-in-retirement to a meeting to review and register for fall classes. MICL offers classes, occasional trips and exercise programs for seniors. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses. Members not attending the meeting have the option of registering in person or online at www.mjc4life.org or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/commed/micl or call Community Education Department at 209-575-6063.

What: Memory and Physical Health Program

When: Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Casa de Modesto, 1745 Eldena Way.

Info: Hosted by Casa de Modesto Retirement Center and presented by Alzheimer’s Association and Stanislaus County Healthy Againg, “How to Super Charge Your Health and Stay Safe.” The program will include topics on brain health, fall prevention, young at heart – maintaining independence and an exercise program. Lunch provided. Info: to RSVP contact Liane Reyes at 209-529-4950 or email marketing@casademodesto.org.

What: Fair Food Friday

When: Fourth Friday of each month, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15

Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly Fair Food Friday this week. Visitors will be able to order from a menu of various fair food staples like food on a stick, deep-fried foods and desserts. The event is free to enter, purchase required on all food items. For more information, call 209-343-6292.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services’ invites the community to the 33rd annual fundraiser, Edible Extravaganza. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office, 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

What: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Modesto, 10th Street Plaza

Info: The American Cancer Society will host a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, a noncompetitive event that raises awareness and funds to end breast cancer. Funds raised through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks enable the American Cancer Society to invest in research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early. Info: call American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/modesto.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Highway 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets and experience vendors, music and fun. Brian Jirka & The Cabby Band will provide live music; the featured winery is Aloria Vineyards with the special event being “Preserve.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N, Second Ave.

Info: The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oakdale are offering free in the park, all members of the family welcome. This weeks entertainment will be provided by Mark Mascenti and the Taillights, playing rock and pop. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: call the Chamber at 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe Street

Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will offer free strength training classes for people 60 and older. The Young at Heart classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information, call 209-525-4670.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte A La Carte

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Drive

Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte invites the community to its 23rd annual Twain Harte a la Carte, featuring wine and gourmet food. The event includes gift baskets and certificates, silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine; along with a live auction and music by Stompbox. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branch of El Dorado Savings Bank, at the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org , or call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com.