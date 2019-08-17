Vehicle crashes into fire hydrant in Modesto, sending water spewing onto the street

A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant shortly before 9 p.m. Friday Aug. 16, 2019, on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto, California.

A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant Friday night in Modesto, sending water spewing into the air and onto the street until authorities were able to shut off a valve.

The Modesto Fire Department responded to the reported crash shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Orangeburg Avenue, just east of Briggsmore Avenue and Highway 99.

Initially, firefighters received reports there was someone trapped inside the crashed vehicle. When the firefighters arrived at the crash site, they found the vehicle on its roof. Fire officials said the driver was already outside the vehicle. Medics examined the driver, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire hydrant had been sheared off in the crash, and a utility pole had been damaged. Crews from the Modesto Irrigation District and Modesto’s Public Works Department were called to the crash site.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fire officials said the MID crew arrived at the scene and confirmed the area was safe for authorities to work on the sheared hydrant. Firefighters tried to shut off the flow of water from the hydrant but were not successful.

The Public Woks crew identified the correct valve to shut and stopped the water flow. The vehicle was then towed away.